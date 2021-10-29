BBC News

North West bus drivers' pay dispute strike called off

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Arriva bus drivers are involved in the pay dispute

A strike by bus drivers across the north-west of England has been cancelled after talks and negotiations between management and unions.

Bosses at Arriva said the strike involving drivers across Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire this weekend had been "called off."

It said a revised pay offer would be presented to members of the Unite and GMB unions next week.

A Unite spokesman also confirmed that the strikes were off.

A statement from Arriva said: "This is good news for now, but we must work together for a full resolution.

"Arriva services will operate as normal this weekend - this is the right outcome."

