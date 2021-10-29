Wigan deputy head teacher in court on child sex abuse charges
- Published
A deputy head primary school teacher has appeared in court charged with 18 child sex abuse offences, including two counts of rape.
Julie Morris, 44, of Ancroft Drive, Hindley, could be seen crying as she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from prison.
Ms Morris worked at a primary school in Wigan but the charges are not related to her employment.
Her co-accused, David Morris, 52, who is no relation, admitted 34 offences.
Mr Morris, of Sandfield Road, Eccleston, who appeared at the same court via videolink from HMP Altcourse, will be sentenced on 22 December, when Ms Morris will be asked to enter a plea.
Ms Morris is accused of two counts of rape, nine counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of taking an indecent photo of a child, and one count of possessing indecent photos of a child.
She is also charged with one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Eccleston, Merseyside, between 2018 and this year.
Mr Morris admitted seven counts of rape, 13 counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He also pleaded guilty to taking indecent images, of categories A, B and C, possessing and distributing indecent images and two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child.
He also admitted three counts of voyeurism, possession of an extreme pornographic image and possession of a prohibited image of a child.