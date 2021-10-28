Nyle Corrigan death: Ninth suspect held over fatal shooting
Detectives investigating the shooting death of a teenager 11 months ago have questioned a ninth suspect in connection with the killing.
Nyle Corrigan, 19, died after being shot in the back in Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, on 12 November.
A 32-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
He was later released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.
Eight others people have been arrested in connection with the killing but nobody has been charged.
