Widnes baby death: Father guilty of son's murder
The father of a baby boy who died after suffering "horrific" head injuries has been found guilty of his murder.
Six-month-old Robert Ion died in hospital after suffering an irreversible brain injury on 18 February 2021.
His father Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, denied inflicting the injuries but was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court.
His mother Gabriela Ion, 35, was found guilty of causing or allowing Robert's death.
Cheshire Police said on the day the baby was injured, Ion had left the family home on Mersey Road, Widnes, to go to the shop before returning a few minutes later.
The force said Gulie told her that Robert appeared to be unwell and the pair began splashing water on his face and tapping his back in an attempt to revive him.
Romanian national Gulie then called a family friend to ring an ambulance as he did not speak English.
When paramedics arrived, they immediately began CPR before taking Robert to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.
It was later discovered Robert, who was born with Down's syndrome, had suffered a skull fracture and an irreversible non-survivable brain injury.
Further tests also found Robert had sustained fractured ribs and a brain injury, which are believed to date back to about 7 February.
The boy died three days later on 21 February and both parents were arrested on suspicion of his murder.
In a police interview, Gulie said he loved Robert and would never hurt him, adding that he had handled his son like a "jewel".
An examination of Ion's phone later found she had been searching for how to remove bruises.
Following the verdict, Robert's wider family said he had been a "beautiful, happy, content baby" and they were still in shock over his death.
Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Nigel Parr said Robert "had already fought for the first few months of his life with various health issues only to suffer further and have his life cruelly taken away from him by the people who should have cared for him the most".
The pair are due to be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 26 November.