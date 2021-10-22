Liverpool City Council announces £12m reforms package
Nearly £12m will be spent on reforms by Liverpool City Council after a report criticised failures at the authority.
The government appointed commissioners in spring to oversee parts of the authority after inspectors found a "serious breakdown of governance".
It followed the arrests of former mayor Joe Anderson and four other men for alleged fraud, which they deny.
The council's cabinet have approved £11.8m for wider recruitment and corporate services in the coming years.
The Labour-run authority had been under scrutiny since police began investigating a range of connected building and development contracts.
A government-commissioned report then found failures in planning, regeneration and property management earlier this year.
The council has since committed to making reforms in the next three years, including restructuring the regeneration department and implementing new governance for its wholly-owned companies.
The £11.8m funding incorporates the £2.5m core costs of the improvement plan, including the government-appointed commissioners, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Current mayor Joanne Anderson said the funding's approval was "a positive step" in the council's attempts to reform.
