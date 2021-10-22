Wirral man jailed for 40 historic child sex offences
- Published
A man who carried out "calculating and deliberate" assaults on children for more than two decades has been jailed for 28 years.
Trevor Ainslie, 67, was found guilty of 40 separate child sex offences between 1977 and 2004.
Ainslie, of Moreton, Wirral, assaulted seven children between the ages of seven and 15, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
An inquiry began in 2016 when one victim confided in a prison officer.
The man, who was in jail at the time, told the officer he had been sexually abused by Ainslie as a child.
'No remorse'
Three other victims then told police they had also been abused by him.
The CPS said he invited children back to his home and asked them to stay over.
Two more victims came forward in 2019 after one had confided to his wife that he had been abused when he was 11.
A further victim came forward in 2020 after he had seen a story on social media about Ainslie being charged with historic sexual offences.
Det Insp Michael Fletcher said: "Ainslie carried out a calculating and deliberate series of assaults against his numerous victims over a number of years and has never shown any remorse or regret for his actions."
He said "time should never be a barrier to justice" and thanked the victims for their "courage and bravery" coming forward.
Ainslie was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court and given a three-year extended licence.