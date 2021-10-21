Queensway tunnel crash: Driver dies in hospital
- Published
A driver whose car was involved in a fatal crash in a tunnel under the River Mersey has died.
The man, who is in his 20s, and his 22-year-old passenger Paige Rice were in an Audi S3 that hit a taxi in the Queensway tunnel between Liverpool and the Wirral on Sunday.
Ms Rice died shortly after the crash while the man was taken to hospital and died on Wednesday, police said.
The taxi driver remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.
Paying tribute to Ms Rice, from Solihull in the West Midlands, her mother said she "lived life to its fullest".
In a message posted on Ms Rice's Instagram account by her mother, she said: "She had big dreams and Paige always made things happen, her drive to succeed was inspirational."
England footballer Jack Grealish has also donated £5,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to support Ms Rice's family.
Merseyside Police has continued to urge anyone with information about the crash to contact them.