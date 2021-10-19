HMP Liverpool: Prison watchdog member held in smuggling probe
A member of a prison watchdog has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs and phones into a prison.
The woman was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into HMP Liverpool and misconduct in a public office.
She has been questioned and released under investigation.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed a member of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) had been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing police probe.
But the spokesman added: "It would be inappropriate to comment further."
IMBs are made up of volunteers tasked by ministers to scrutinise conditions in custody.
They have unrestricted access to jails and inmates at any time after undergoing a year-long induction and security training.
Members are subject to the same vetting and checks as prison staff but references are not taken, according to the MoJ.
Det Insp Tanya Kitchen, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said it would "not tolerate corruption or the supply of illegal items to prisoners".
"The majority of people working in our prisons are hardworking, honest individuals," she added.
"We are committed to removing the harmful minority and deterring others from taking a path to criminality that will lose them their liberty and cause harm to others."
