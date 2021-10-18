Queensway tunnel crash: Woman who died named as Paige Rice
A woman who was killed in a crash in a tunnel under the River Mersey has been named by police.
Paige Rice was in an Audi that was in a collision at a roundabout before it hit a taxi in the Queensway tunnel between Liverpool and the Wirral on Sunday.
The 22-year-old, from Solihull, was taken to hospital where she later died.
A man in his 20s who was driving the Audi remains critically injured, while the taxi driver is in a serious but not life-threatening condition.
Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The tunnel was closed for investigations but has since reopened.
