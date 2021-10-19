Warrington suspects jump into River Mersey in police escape bid
- Published
A pair of suspects tried to escape the officers who were chasing them by jumping into a river, police said.
Cheshire Police said a van driver reported he had been assaulted and robbed on Monday evening in Warrington.
Two people fled the scene as the police helicopter circled overhead. The suspects entered the River Mersey near Riverside Retail Park.
A woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of assault while a 22-year-old man was detained on suspicion of theft.
A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 22:30 police were called to a retail park on Wharf Street following reports of a man with injuries.
"The victim reported seeing two people stealing from his delivery van while in the town centre and they subsequently assaulted him.
"The pair had fled the scene and entered into the River Mersey.
"Officers, including assistance from air support and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, conducted a thorough search of the water and located a male and a female."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk