Queensway tunnel crash: Woman dies and two hurt
- Published
A woman has died and two men are seriously injured after a crash in a tunnel under the River Mersey.
Police said an Audi was in a collision at a roundabout before crashing into a taxi in the Queensway tunnel between Liverpool and Wirral after midnight.
A female passenger in the Audi, who was in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she later died.
The driver, also in his 20s, is in a critical condition while the taxi driver, in his 40s, is seriously hurt.
Insp Mark Worrell, from Merseyside Police, said: "It is believed that, prior to entering the tunnel, the Audi had been in collision with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout.
"We are currently examining a number of lines of enquiry."
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The tunnel remains closed for investigations and motorists have been advised to use the Kingsway Tunnel and allow extra time for travel.