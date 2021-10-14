Roger Hunt funeral: Liverpool fans gather at Anfield
- Published
Hundreds of Liverpool fans gathered at Anfield as the funeral cortege of former England striker Roger Hunt stopped outside the ground.
Known as 'Sir Roger' to Reds fans, the club legend died at the age of 83 in September.
His hearse paused outside Anfield ahead of a service at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral which started at 11:00 BST.
Hunt is the club's record league scorer with 244 goals and was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning side.
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck is one of those who will be paying tribute during the service.
Liverpool legends Roy Evans and Ian Rush are also among the mourners.
Paying tribute last month, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said Hunt "comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC".
"I am told the Kop christened him 'Sir Roger' for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his team-mates, I believe he would have fitted well within our current team," he said.
Hunt won 34 England caps, scoring 18 international goals after making his debut in 1962 when Liverpool were in English football's second tier.
He played in every game of the 1966 World Cup and scored three times to help England out of their group.
Born in Golborne in Cheshire on 20 July 1938, Hunt signed for Liverpool in 1958 and made his 492nd and final appearance for the club in 1969.
Under legendary manager Bill Shankly he helped the club out of the Second Division in 1962 by scoring 41 goals in as many games.
Liverpool then won the First Division in 1964 and 1966 either side of a first FA Cup win in 1965.
Hunt also had a successful three seasons with Bolton Wanderers after leaving Anfield in 1969.