Liverpool road crossings installed to try cut pedestrian deaths
- Published
Colourful pedestrian crossings have been created in Liverpool to try to reduce the number of people being hit by cars.
The city had the highest rate of adult deaths or serious injury in pedestrian collisions in the UK in 2019.
Using bright colours and distinctive designs, the two crossings are located in the city centre and Old Swan.
They have split opinion on social media with some calling them "monstrosities" and others praising them as "unique".
Liverpool City Council commissioned the pilot project as part of a wider strategy to improve road safety, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Imaginative and intelligent'
The two sites, on Hanover Street in the city centre and Prescott Road in Old Swan, were picked due to high collision rates.
The new designs were created by So-Mo, a behavioural science company based in the city's Baltic Triangle.
Speaking after the pilot was commissioned, So-Mo chief executive Nicola Wass said: "Liverpool should be proud of the fact that they are taking an imaginative, intelligent approach to road safety".
"These crossings have been informed by the science but designed with a deeper understanding of the people who use them," she added.
The designs will be assessed and analysed during the pilot.