Anne Williams: Maxine Peake 'captures Hillsborough campaigner's spirit'
- Published
The brother of a man who died at Hillsborough has said he did a "double take" when he saw Maxine Peake portraying fellow campaigner Anne Williams during filming.
Steve Kelly's brother Michael was one of 97 Liverpool fans who died after the terrace crush on 15 April 1989.
Mr Kelly was consulted over the new ITV drama and went on set at Anfield.
He said: "It was like Anne was there - I got very emotional and Maxine came over to see if I was ok."
"She was lovely and wouldn't start filming until I was alright," he added.
The award-winning actor, Ms Peake, is playing Anne Williams in the ITV drama, Anne, which will air next year.
Ms Williams died in 2013 aged 60 after pursuing justice for her 15-year-old son Kevin and the other victims of the disaster for more than 20 years.
Mr Kelly met Ms Peake when she was filming a scene depicting when Andy Burnham, a government minister at the time, was heckled at the 2009 Hillsborough Memorial Service.
"She has captured Anne perfectly. She reminds me of some of the best people who helped us in our campaign, the way she really understood why we fought, she has a real social conscience," he said.
Mr Kelly added: "I was told I could see the completed series but I want to wait until it is on TV so I can prepare to watch it."
At an inquest in 1991, jurors heard that 95 fans were dead by 15:15, a verdict which Ms Williams never believed and, as a result, she refused to accept her son's death certificate from the coroner.
Her calls for a fresh inquest were originally rejected by attorney generals and the European Court of Human Rights but following the publication of The Hillsborough Independent Panel's report, a further appeal to quash the verdicts was upheld.
The tale of a tobacco tin
Steve Kelly [above] recalls the last time he met Anne Williams:
"I was in the Hillsborough Justice Campaign shop when I was told she wanted to see me.
"She wasn't looking well but she said to me - 'can you get a ciggy out of my pocket.
"I found this tobacco tin with a Jamaican flag and cannabis plant on it and she said 'it's not what you think'.
"She had several rolled up cigarettes inside.
"I was telling this story to Maxine Peake recently and she fished something out of her pocket - the very same tin.
"Anne's husband had given it to her."
The former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones, who chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, has seen two episodes of the series.
He said Ms Peake "brilliantly brings Anne alive".
"Anne was indefatigable, indomitable. She was driven by her love for Kevin," he said, adding: "Maxine has captured her passionate spirit."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk