Liverpool arms conference: Two further arrests made
- Published
Police have made two further arrests after protesters climbed on to the roof of an exhibition centre during a conference on military arms technology.
About 100 people had gathered outside the Liverpool Arena and Convention Centre in protest against the event.
The men, 24 and 27, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, aggravated trespass and obstruction of the police.
It follows the arrest of six others at the protest.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the two men on the roof of the building had been "safely brought down by police" at 19:00 BST after 23 hours.
The annual AOC Europe event had to be postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In September, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and actress Maxine Peake joined thousands of protesters calling for the event to be cancelled.
But organisers have said no arms are being sold at the conference.