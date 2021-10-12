Liverpool arms conference: Two arrests as protesters gather
- Published
Protesters have gathered outside the Liverpool Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) ahead of a two-day conference on military arms technology.
The annual AOC Europe event had to be postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police said security at the waterfront had been tightened and two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
Organisers said no arms were being sold at the conference.
In September former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and actress Maxine Peake joined thousands of protesters calling for the event to be cancelled.
Gary Waterfall, defence advisor to Clarion Events who are organising the fair, said: "There are no arms being sold whatsoever.
"It's not about a sales show, this is about sharing ideas, innovation and technology.
"I think it's really important to recognise the defence industry - across all industries in the UK - is the highest regulated industry that's out there, so actually anybody who's come here to exhibit has passed all of the strict guidelines and processes that are in place."
'Very angry'
But protester Greg Dropkin said the council should still have called the event off.
"The people of Liverpool are very angry about this and that's why 3,000 people marched through the city just a couple of weeks ago and there've been other demonstrations," he said.
"But so far the council seems to believe that 'businesses as usual' should take priority."
While the ACC is owned by Liverpool City Council, Mayor Joanne Anderson has previously said the authority was powerless to intervene.
In a statement, she said she had tried legal avenues to cancel the event but these had failed.
A 46-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man of no fixed address have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
They are being questioned by police after being held at the Pullman Hotel.
Ch Supt Zoe Thornton said: "We have a duty to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, but will not tolerate acts of criminality and - as in this case - will deal robustly with anyone whose behaviour is suspected to pose a threat to the safety of others."