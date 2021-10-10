BBC News

Liverpool crash: Woman knocked down by car being pursued by police

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The pedestrian was struck near Sleepers Hill

A woman has been seriously hurt after she was struck by a car that was being pursued by police.

Merseyside Police said the pedestrian was hit at the junction of Sleepers Hill and Walton Breck Road in Liverpool by a grey Honda at about 01:05 BST.

The force said the officer chasing the car, which did not stop, gave first aid before the woman went to hospital.

A 38-year-old man, from Bromborough, was later arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

A force spokesman said the woman's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.