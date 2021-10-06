Stockbridge Village shooting: Man arrested in murder probe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the fatal shooting of a man.
Nyle Corrigan, 19, died after being shot in the back in Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, on 12 November.
A 35-year-old man, from Huyton, was detained by police on Tuesday and was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Two other people were also held as part of the investigation into Mr Corrigan's death.
A 31-year-old woman, from Huyton, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
Another woman, 55, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after a quantity of illegal drugs were found during a police raid at a property in Huyton.
The man and 31-year-old woman have now been conditionally bailed, while the 55-year-old woman has been released under investigation.
Four people have previously been arrested in connection with the death but nobody has been charged.
Det Ch Insp Cath Haggerty, who is leading the murder investigation, has urged anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam to contact the force.
"It is nearly 12 months since the fatal shooting of Nyle but our inquiries into what took place that night continue," she added.
