Lucy Letby: Nurse denies murdering eight babies
A nurse has pleaded not guilty to murdering eight babies and attempting to murder another 10.
Lucy Letby, 31, is accused of murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
She is also accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls.
Ms Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, repeated "not guilty" to all 18 charges as she appeared at Manchester Crown Court via video-link.
She is due to go on trial in October 2022.
