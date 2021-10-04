BBC News

Fire near Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre

Image caption, The major fire started in an empty building near the Adelphi Hotel

More than 60 firefighters are tackling a "large-scale" blaze near the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said the fire started just after 01:30 BST in a four-storey empty building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill.

Local residents and businesses are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.

MFRS said the fire was "well-developed" and nearby roads had been closed.

