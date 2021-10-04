BBC News

Fire near Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre

Image source, MFRS
Image caption, The fire service said the main blaze was brought under control nearly six hours after it broke out

More than 60 firefighters have tackled a "large-scale" blaze near the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said the fire started just after 01:30 BST in a four-storey empty building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill.

Local residents and businesses are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.

MFRS said it was later brought control nearly six hours after it broke out.

However firefighters in breathing equipment were still tackling "smaller pockets" of fires.

MFRS said the number of fire engines had been reduced to eight from 12 at 07:00 BST.

Nearby roads have been closed.

