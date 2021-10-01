BBC News

Ambulance carrying patient damaged in Liverpool crash

Published
Image source, Merseyside Police Traffic
Image caption, The ambulance was badly damaged but the patient and medical staff were not hurt

An ambulance which was carrying a patient has been badly damaged in a crash.

A Peugeot car and the ambulance crashed on Lanshaw Lea in Netherley, Liverpool, at about 02:00 BST.

A 29-year-old woman, from Halewood, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit and is being questioned in custody.

No-one was injured in the crash but the ambulance was taken "off the road for repair", Merseyside Police said.

