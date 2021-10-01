Ambulance carrying patient damaged in Liverpool crash
- Published
An ambulance which was carrying a patient has been badly damaged in a crash.
A Peugeot car and the ambulance crashed on Lanshaw Lea in Netherley, Liverpool, at about 02:00 BST.
A 29-year-old woman, from Halewood, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit and is being questioned in custody.
No-one was injured in the crash but the ambulance was taken "off the road for repair", Merseyside Police said.
