'Hollywood of the North' film studio opens in Liverpool
- Published
Liverpool is aiming to become "the Hollywood of the North" as the city's £17m film and TV studios open.
The Depot's two 20,000 sq ft (1,858 sq m) sound stages are situated opposite the former Littlewoods Pools building in Kensington.
It is predicted the studios will bring a £24m economic boost to the region and create 360 new jobs, the council said.
The city already provides a backdrop to Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, Ridley Road and upcoming film The Batman.
Last year, locals watched a Batman stunt double take to the top of the Liver Building as actors Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell arrived in town for filming of the blockbuster, due for release in 2022.
The city has previously doubled up as New York for productions including Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Channel 4 hit series It's A Sin.
It was also the location for 2001 film The 51st State, inspiring star Samuel L Jackson to become a supporter of Liverpool Football Club.
The city is currently hosting Sky's Funny Girl, starring Gemma Arterton, and Channel 4 comedy drama The Curse.
Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "Our ambitious plans are to help make our region the Hollywood of the North.
"Our heritage, architecture, talent and people have always helped us to attract film and TV productions from across the globe."
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: "We all love it when a blockbuster comes to town."
She said she "really loved" that the studios would mean "more apprenticeships and job opportunities".