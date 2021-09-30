BBC News

Huyton shooting: Murder arrest after man shot in ride-by attack

Published
image source, Merseyside Police
image caption, Patrick Boyle is believed to have been alone when he was shot in the street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot twice in the chest on a street in Merseyside.

Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot in a ride-by attack in Newway, Huyton, on 1 July and died later in hospital, police said.

A 25-year-old man from Huyton is being questioned by detectives in custody.

Det Ch Insp Simon Hurst said officers were working "to identify all persons who may have had involvement in the murder and the planning of the attack".

