Alder Hey: Liverpool children's hospital expansion approved
- Published
Plans to redevelop Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the surrounding area have been approved.
Liverpool Council's planning committee ratified applications to extend the hospital and build homes, shops and amenities nearby on Tuesday.
The development of Springfield Gardens at the West Derby site will include a gym, creche and retirement apartments.
Neighbours and and ward councillors had objected to the expansion, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The first part of the development includes an extension of a clinical accommodation block on the hospital site, which reopened after being rebuilt in 2015.
The second includes building four new office, commercial and residential housing blocks on nearby Springfield Gardens, housing facilities including homes, a gym, a creche and retirement apartments.
'Parking and privacy'
A representative for Step Places, which submitted the applications, said there had been "extensive consultation with the community" over the plans.
He said the new development would include a "public piazza" that would link the hospital, park and community.
A number of neighbours objected to the plans at the meeting, including the West Derby Society's Stephen Guy.
He said the society argued the development outside the hospital grounds would create "privacy issues" and put pressure on "an already overburdened road network".
Ward councillor Harry Doyle said the community around the hospital had been let down by previous promises from the Royal Liverpool Children's NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.
Mr Doyle said parking was a serious issue in the area which would worsen if the plans were passed.
Councillor Steve Radford also voted to reject the extension of the hospital but both applications were approved.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk