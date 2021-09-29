Wirral baby golf course death: Coroner records open conclusion
The cause of death of a baby whose body was found on a golf course remains unknown, an inquest has heard.
The boy was discovered in a wooded area of Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, in January.
Despite extensive examinations, the cause of his death was undetermined and his family has not been traced, Liverpool Coroner's Court heard.
Recording an open conclusion, a coroner said it was not known whether the child was born alive or stillborn.
The baby boy was buried in a private ceremony in May.
Senior coroner Andre Rebello said: "The baby was buried rather than cremated in case a relative comes forward in the future."
The inquest heard Merseyside Police received a call just before 16:30 GMT on 29 January reporting the child's remains had been found at the course on Bracken Lane.
Mr Rebello said: "The police issued press releases and posters in the area and unfortunately no-one has come forward."
He said it was believed the baby's remains may have been left some time between December and 18 or 19 January, when the groundskeeper recalled seeing a bag on the ground.
The inquest heard DNA analysis had been carried out but it had not revealed the child's identity and inquiries had been made with hospitals.
"Hopefully any publicity from the inquest will lead to relatives of this baby coming forward," Mr Rebello said.