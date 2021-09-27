University of Liverpool: Staff to strike for five days
- Published
Staff at the University of Liverpool have planned five more days of strikes.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are in dispute over redundancies at the university's Faculty of Health and Life Sciences.
Plans for 47 redundancies have been reduced with only two staff still at risk.
The strike, which aims to save those two people, will take place during the university's first full week of the new academic year, from 4 to 8 October.
There have already been 24 days of strike action during this dispute over the past six months.
Some 1,300 members of staff took part in a three-week strike in May which was followed by a 10-day walkout in August.
Management at the university are unhappy about the decision to call further strike action and insist that compulsory redundancy has only been served to one member of its staff.
"The majority of those who remained at risk of redundancy have now accepted an enhanced voluntary severance offer and have left or will shortly leave the university," said a spokesperson.
"This aligned with other measures such as redeployment mean that notice of compulsory redundancy has only been made to one person. It is extremely disappointing that a further period of strike action has been announced by UCU."
However, the union wants the compulsory redundancy to be revoked, along with the at-risk status of the two members of staff involved.
University of Liverpool UCU president Peta Bulmer said: "Management at this university has caused students and staff a great deal of stress by refusing to end this dispute.
"There are only two staff left to save and we are calling on the vice-chancellor to reach an agreement so students do not see disruption to their first full week of lessons this academic year."
The university's Guild of Students has also called for an end to the disruption and for the university's management to halt their proposed cuts.