Liverpool fire: Firefighters tackle major scrap yard blaze

Published
image source, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
image captionFifteen fire crews were at the scene at the height of the fire

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major fire in a scrap yard which broke out overnight.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze which caused huge plumes of smoke at S Norton in Bankhall Street, Kirkdale, Liverpool at 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Fifteen fire engines attended at its height, tackling the flames which spread to the main building and engulfed about 150 scrap cars.

Residents and nearby firms have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

image source, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
image captionPeople have been advised to avoid the area

It said there were still significant smoke plumes from the fire and poor air quality so advised people to avoid the area.

