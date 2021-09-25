M62 fatal crash: Woman dies in Merseyside motorway collision
A woman has died when her car crashed into the central reservation and then hit another car on the M62 motorway.
The 35-year-old was killed at about 23:30 BST on Friday between the Rainhill Stoops and Burtonwood junctions, Merseyside Police said.
The woman who was driving an Audi died at the scene, the force added.
Police are appealing for witnesses and said the east bound carriageway is expected to be closed for a "considerable time".
The woman's next of kin has been informed and officers are supporting them.
The force is asking drivers to use alternative routes in the meantime.
It is not known if the driver and any passengers in the BMW the Audi crashed into have suffered any injuries.
