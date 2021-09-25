Viola Beach: Memorial to band unveiled in Warrington
A bronze frieze in memory of band Viola Beach and their manager who were killed in a crash has been unveiled in their home town.
Kris Leonard, River Reeves, and Jack Dakin - all aged 20 - Tomas Lowe, 27, and their manager Craig Tarry, 33, died outside Stockholm in 2016.
The permanent tribute is situated outside Parr Hall and depicts the band alongside elements of Warrington.
Warrington Council leader said it celebrated the group's "iconic music".
Artist Tom Murphy, who created the frieze, unveiled the artwork.
Councillor Russ Bowden described the memorial as a "fitting tribute" and that it served "as a humbling reminder of their story".
"The frieze is a celebration of Jack, River, Kris, Tom and Craig, their achievements, and their iconic music," he said.
The band's car plunged more than 25m (82ft) from a highway into Södertälje Canal, about 18 miles (29km) from Stockholm, as they travelled back to their hotel after their first international gig on 13 February.
The bridge had been raised to allow a boat to pass underneath and their car plummeted into the canal.
Cheshire Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg described the incident as "the most awful tragedy".
In the wake of their deaths, the band's first single Swings & Waterslides reached number 11 in the UK chart, while their song Boys That Sing was performed by Coldplay in a tribute at Glastonbury.
Six months after the fatal crash, the band posthumously scored a number one album.
The self-titled debut was compiled by the band's families, using live sessions and studio recordings, many of which were originally bound for an EP.
Mr Murphy's previous work includes the John Lennon statue at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, works of Ken Dodd and Bessie Braddock, as well as memorials to people who died in the Hillsborough disaster, and the Liverpool Pals in World War One.