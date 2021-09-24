Runcorn-to-Liverpool bus service saved after MP's campaign
The only express bus service between Runcorn and Liverpool has been saved after a campaign led by a local MP.
Merseytravel and Halton Council have agreed to subsidise it after operator MP Travel said it was pulling the route due to costs and driver shortages.
The X1 service will now continue albeit with a reduced frequency.
Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury, who set up an online petition, thanked those who backed it as well as Merseytravel and the council for "stepping in".
MP Travel previous said it was withdrawing the service from Saturday because of funding issues, driver shortages as well as a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour including vandalism.
Mr Amesbury posted on Facebook: "We did it. We saved the X1 bus. Merseytravel and Halton Council must have been listening to the outcry across the community because with effect from Monday it will continue, albeit on a reduced timetable.
"But a bus service is better than no bus service."
There will be seven buses in each direction, first leaving Castlefields at 05:30. The last bus will arrive in Runcorn at 20:05.
He urged people to use the service "to ensure it was sustainable in the long term".
Mr Amesbury said he would write to the police to see what support they can offer regarding tackling anti-social behaviour on the route.
He also pledged to press ministers on the driver shortage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
MP Travel said it was "pleased" with the outcome and hopes to "resurrect what was known as one of the most best services in Runcorn".
It is the second time a campaign by the MP has helped save the X1 service.
Operator Arriva planned to axe it in 2019.