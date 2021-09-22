Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium expansion to move forward
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The redevelopment of Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium is expected to be ready in time for the 2023-24 season.
Plans to increase the capacity of the stadium to 61,000 by adding 7,000 seats to the Anfield Road Stand were backed by councillors in June.
The build will take place throughout the season while matches continue to be played throughout.
Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said the club was now in a position to move forward.
"We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable," he added.
"We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage."
Liverpool City Council's planning committee voted to allow the club to increase capacity of the Anfield Road Stand, which currently holds 8,819, with six in favour and two against the plans.
The Premier League club was also awarded permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five seasons.
When complete, the expanded Anfield Road Stand is expected to create about 400 matchday roles, a spokesman for the club said.
This is in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed in various operations at each home game, of which 95% are known to live in the Liverpool City Region.
The proposals, which follow the expansion of Anfield's Main Stand in 2016, include:
- A covered "fan zone" within the stadium
- A renewed "public realm" outside the ground similar to 96 Avenue outside the Main Stand
- Anfield Road will be re-routed around the back of the new stand