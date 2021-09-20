Liverpool heritage boss named after Unesco status loss
- Published
Liverpool has appointed a new head of heritage months after the city was stripped of its Unesco World Heritage status.
St George's Hall boss Alan Smith has been chosen to manage, curate and promote the city's historic assets, Liverpool City Council said.
The 59-year-old, who grew up in the Tuebrook area of Liverpool, will also be the city's official historian.
He said he was "beyond thrilled" to have been given the newly-created role.
Liverpool lost its World Heritage status after a UN committee found developments threatened the value of the city's waterfront.
But the council said more than £1bn had been invested in the city's historic buildings over the past 15 years, and insisted its former World Heritage district "has never been in better condition".
In his new role as head of heritage, preservation and development Mr Smith will also lead a team to devise a new arts strategy for the city's collections.