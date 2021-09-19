BBC News

Widnes crash: Pedestrian dies after car collision

image source, Google
image captionThe crash happened in Cronton Road

A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car has died, according to police.

The victim was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa in Cronton Road, Widnes, just before midnight, a Cheshire Police spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Police said no arrests have been made and the driver has not been injured. They are appealing for anyone with information and dashcam footage to contact them.

