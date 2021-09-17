Bramley-Moore Dock: Everton site could secure £45m regeneration
Everton's new stadium could secure £45m of council funding for the area.
Plans to build a 52,000-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock were given the go-ahead by Liverpool City Council in March.
If funding plans are approved, a £15m grant would be used to improve land in north Liverpool and south Sefton, with a loan of £30m going towards stadium costs.
Local leaders will debate approving the funding on 24 September.
The stadium, which will cost an estimated £500m to build and will replace Everton's current Goodison Park home, will be situated within developer Peel's £5.5bn Liverpool Waters site.
Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said the £15m grant would develop public space and heritage sites on the land around Bramley-Moore.
It added the site would act as "catalyst for transformational regeneration" of the area.
Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and the city region's council leaders said the project "stands as one of the most significant regeneration projects" the region has seen.
"This is not an investment in a football club but in an important project that will generate a myriad of social and economic benefits for communities across our region," they said in a joint statement.
Conditions attached to the funding include a commitment from Everton that it hits employment and training targets for local residents.
