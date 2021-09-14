Wirral fly-tipping: Council probe into huge waste dump
- Published
A fly-tipping spree that left a huge mound of waste under a motorway bridge has prompted an investigation by a council.
The rubbish was dumped under the M53 flyover at Bidston Park in Wirral, Merseyside, and discovered on Sunday.
Wirral Council said the waste would need to be properly disposed of, taking "time and considerable cost".
The authority described the "industrial scale" mess as "disgraceful" and appealed for information.
Nearby resident Chris Cureton was sent a photograph by a family friend and then went to investigate at the weekend.
He told BBC Radio Merseyside he found a "mountain" of building rubble, household rubbish and smashed timber.
"It took my breath away," Mr Cureton said.
"It is going to be a massive undertaking by the council to clear it," he added.