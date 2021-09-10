BBC News

Southport death: Man charged with murdering mother, 82

Published
image captionRose-Marie Tinton was pronounced dead at the scene in Folkestone Road

A man has been charged with murdering his 82-year-old mother who was found dead at a house.

Rose-Marie Tinton was found by officers at a house in Folkestone Road, Southport, on 29 January, Merseyside Police said.

Her son Andrew Tinton, 54, formerly of Folkestone Road, has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on 1 October.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.