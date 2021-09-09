Man and woman charged with Merseyside child sex offences
A woman who works in the education sector has been charged with child sex offences.
Julie Morris, who lives and works in Wigan, has been charged with inciting sexual activity and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13.
David Morris, who is not related to her, has also been charged with three counts of rape of a girl under 13.
Merseyside Police said the offences were not connected to Ms Morris' employment in Wigan.
"We are working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council to ensure that adequate safeguarding measures are in place," a spokeswoman said.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Eccleston, Merseyside.
Mr Morris, 52, of Eccleston, is also charged with causing and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Ms Morris, 44, of Hindley in Greater Manchester, and Mr Morris appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 4 October.
