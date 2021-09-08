Longsight murder arrest after man's body found in home
A man has been found dead at a home in Manchester, prompting a murder inquiry.
The 63-year-old's body was discovered by ambulance workers at the property in Stanley Grove, Longsight, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were treating the death as unexplained and inquiries into the full circumstances were ongoing.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Det Insp Louise Edwards said: "We are at a very early stage in our investigation and would ask people not to speculate.
"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death."
