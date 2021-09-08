Prenton hit-and-run: Car set on fire after boy hurt
A 17-year-old boy was hit by a car and left seriously injured before a vehicle was discovered in flames at a nearby junction.
The teenager was struck in Naseby Close in Prenton, Birkenhead, at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The driver left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries, Merseyside Police said.
About 15 minutes later a red Ford Focus was found on fire at the junction of Boundary Road and Worcester Road.
Det Insp Barbara Hebden appealed for witnesses to contact police.
"At this stage we are looking to confirm the exact circumstances, but to be involved in such a collision and fail to stop is appalling and we're keen to identify the driver at the earliest opportunity," she said.
