Merseyside Police officer dismissed over drink-drive crash
- Published
A police officer who was caught drink-driving after he crashed on the way to work has been formally dismissed.
Former Merseyside PC Robert Woodman, 37, was handed a three-year driving ban and ordered to do 160 hours of community service over the crash on 14 December.
Woodman, of Crosby, resigned from the force days later.
He was formally dismissed for gross misconduct after a Merseyside Police disciplinary hearing on Friday.
Woodman admitted driving under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court in April, police said.
The misconduct hearing found he breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to fitness for work and discreditable conduct.
Merseyside Police said drink-driving was "simply not worth the risk".
"We cannot stress enough, just because you have slept since you were drinking, it does not mean the alcohol is out of your system, or that you are safe to drive," Ch Supt Jennifer Wilson said.
She said the force expected "the highest standards of professional behaviour from its police officers and police staff".