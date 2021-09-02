Merseyrail cleaners backed by MPs over pay dispute
Railway cleaners involved in long-running pay and conditions disputes have been backed by a cross-party group of politicians.
The group has written to Merseyrail boss Andy Heath urging him to step in to help resolve disputes on two of the train operator's cleaning contracts.
The letter criticises the treatment of the cleaners who are employed by contractors.
Mr Heath said talks between contractors and the workers were continuing.
The letter was signed by seven Labour MPs, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson and 49 Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors from across Merseyside.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members will welcome this fantastic support from Merseyside's politicians.
"Outsourcing has seen the super-exploitation of low-paid essential workers in search of profit.
"Merseyrail need to get a grip on this situation, put their hands in their ample pockets, sort out the disputes and bring their cleaners in house."
Mr Heath, managing director of Merseyrail, said the cleaning contracts in question were delivered by third parties Mitie and Stadler.
"In relation to the current disputes, we have worked closely with Mitie to support a revised offer being made to the RMT," he said.
"Discussions between Mitie and their employees continue and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.
"We value the work of the cleaning teams who deliver an important service on our network with a great degree of pride, particularly during the challenges we have faced due to Covid-19."
