Killer caught after absconding from HMP Thorn Cross open prison
- Published
A convicted killer who absconded from an open prison has been found, police have said.
Cheshire Police said Richard Hanson, 35, went on the run from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton near Warrington on Friday and was tracked down on Monday.
Hanson was jailed for life in 2007 after admitting the manslaughter of 18-year-old Gemma Roberts.
Ms Roberts died after Hanson attacked her with a broken bottle in Liversedge, West Yorkshire in September 2006.
