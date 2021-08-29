BBC News

Great Crosby crash: Woman dies and three seriously hurt

image captionThe crash happened on Little Crosby Road in Great Crosby

A woman has died and three people have been hurt in a crash in Great Crosby.

A Mercedes and a Honda were in a collision on Little Crosby Road at about 13:30 BST on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

Detectives said Claudia Forden, aged 22, was taken to hospital where she died.

A woman in her 20s and two men, in their 20s and 50s, were seriously injured and are being treated in hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

