Great Crosby crash: Woman dies and three seriously hurt
A woman has died and three people have been hurt in a crash in Great Crosby.
A Mercedes and a Honda were in a collision on Little Crosby Road at about 13:30 BST on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives said Claudia Forden, aged 22, was taken to hospital where she died.
A woman in her 20s and two men, in their 20s and 50s, were seriously injured and are being treated in hospital.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
