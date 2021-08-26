University of Liverpool: Course cancelled amid surge in demand
- Published
Masters students in Liverpool have been left with no course to study due to "unprecedented" undergraduate numbers stretching resources.
Students enrolled on a University of Liverpool postgraduate course were told it had been pulled less than a month before it was due to start.
Danny Growcott, 22, said the news had left him "devastated".
The university said it was "currently discussing the various options available with students".
Eight students, including two international students, have been affected by the withdrawal of MSc Psychology Conversion for this academic year.
In an email on Tuesday, the university told the prospective students that the course had been suspended as this year's A-level results meant the number of students joining programmes in September were "significantly higher than expected".
The university has also been mired in problems with staff strike action and marking delays during the coronavirus pandemic.
It gave the option to defer for a year, accept an offer at a another university, or transfer to another course.
'Up in the air'
Mr Growcott, from Derbyshire, said the news came as a surprise.
"This news hit me particularly hard," he said.
"This is the only year I am able to do this course. Instead I have been left with no place, no course, and what feels like no help from the university."
The former Cambridge University student said he had "put off job options" and put "the rest of my life on hold".
Sian Bradshaw, 25, said she felt "terrible" with "everything up in the air".
She said she had handed in her notice at her job in London and was preparing to move to Liverpool this coming weekend.
Financial loss
Another prospective student, who was preparing to move from Denmark, said she was left with "nothing but a waste of time, energy, resources and no place to stay".
"My husband risked his job for this move. Our family is deeply affected," she said.
"Having sold everything off here, and given notice to our landlord etc, my family and I have faced considerable mental shock and financial losses."
A university spokeswoman said the "difficult decision" had been taken "after carefully reviewing the current unprecedented situation".
"We appreciate that a course withdrawal at this stage is not ideal," she said.
"We are currently discussing the various options available with students on an individual basis."
A spokesman for the NUS said students with concerns should contact their local union branches.
