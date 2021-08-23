Jack Jones death: Man jailed for killing cyclist, 15, in hit and run
A man who killed a 15-year-old cyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for three years and four months.
Jack Jones was struck while riding his bicycle on Manor Drive in Upton, Wirral, on 26 April.
Leo Meek, 22, of West Way in Moreton, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.
Marjorie Jones said her son's death was "a nightmare you cannot wake up from and know you will have for a lifetime".
Jack had hoped to become a mechanical engineer and "had his whole life ahead of him", she said.
Mrs Jones added that "no words will ever be enough to express how much this hurts and what a huge loss we all have to come to terms with".
Merseyside Police said Meek failed to stop at the scene after the crash at about 21:40 BST.
Jack, who lived in Woodchurch, Wirral, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Jack's uncle Jamie Murray said Meek had left "an emotional black hole and an unforgivable sense of loss".
Mr Murray said he hoped "in the future Meek will be genuinely ashamed and fully remorseful of his actions during and following that fateful evening".
He described his nephew as a "selfless, humble and empathetic young man", who "will always be with us in our thoughts and our hearts".
Det Ch Insp Mark Drew said: "No sentence can repair the devastation of what happened but we hope that today's sentencing can at least provide some comfort to Jack's family and friends."
Meek will also be disqualified from driving for three years following his release from prison.