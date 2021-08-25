Rare bitterns breed at Sefton nature reserve for first time in 200 years
One of the UK's most rare birds has successfully bred in Sefton for the first time in 200 years.
Bittern chicks have been spotted fledging their nest at Lunt Meadows Wetland Nature Reserve, where the reedbeds provide the birds' habitat.
The species is Britain's loudest bird and nearly became extinct in the 1990s.
Lancashire Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve, said it was "absolutely thrilled" and hoped it was the "first of many breeding attempts".
'So elusive'
Site manager Cheryl Ashton said: "While this is a first for our reserve, it is likely that bittern would have commonly bred in the region centuries ago."
Due to a loss of reedbed habitat, bittern numbers plummeted and in 1997, there were only 11 breeding males recorded in the UK.
There are now an estimated 200 breeding bittern pairs in the UK.
The male bittern has a distinctive foghorn-like booming call.
In late 2020, a male bittern was spotted in the Sefton wetlands and was heard booming for a mate in April.
The female was then seen in June and hatched its chicks weeks after.
"These birds are so elusive so it has been a great success," said Ms Ashton.
Bittern chicks are independent soon after they fledge, so they will now leave Lunt to look for another wetland.