Southport stabbing: Three boys arrested after man attacked
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man outside a nightclub in Merseyside.
Police said man was attacked on Scarisbrick Avenue near Chop House rock bar in Southport at about 01:40 BST.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after being detained by door staff. A third boy, aged 16, was arrested a short time later on the promenade.
The victim was taken to hospital with knife wounds and remains in a stable condition.
