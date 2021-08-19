Hillsborough: Liverpool FC Anfield avenue change for 97th victim
A walkway outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium has been renamed in tribute to a man who became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.
Andrew Devine, 55, died in July, 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries in the 1989 terrace crush.
A coroner ruled he was the 97th fatality and was unlawfully killed.
The club, which is holding a minute's silence for Mr Devine at its Premier League game on Saturday, said it had changed 96 Avenue to 97 Avenue.
Liverpool FC said new signage would be in place along the avenue in time for the minute's silence in honour of the life-long Reds fan ahead of the clash with Burnley.
A special mosaic will also be displayed on the Kop, which will feature the Eternal Flames with the number 97, the club said.
The club said the 97 emblem will also feature on the club's website and on its digital channel and it plans to add Mr Devine's name to the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield stadium as well as add the 97 emblem to the club's playing shirts for the 2022-23 season.
Mr Devine was 22 at the time of the disaster which unfolded at the start of an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.