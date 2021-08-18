Hillsborough: Mural tribute to 'hero' campaigner Anne Williams
- Published
A mural has been created in memory of a Hillsborough campaigner who fought for fresh inquests into the victims' deaths.
The Anfield artwork shows Anne Williams with her fist clenched in celebration of the legal milestone in 2012.
Her son Kevin was one of 97 Liverpool fans who died as a result of the crush during an FA Cup match in 1989.
Artist Paul Curtis said it had been an "honour to do this" and described Ms Williams as a hero.
She died in 2013 aged 60 after pursuing justice for her son and the other victims of the disaster for more than 20 years.
At an inquest in 1991, jurors heard Kevin and 94 others were dead by 15:15, a verdict which Mrs Williams never believed and, as a result, she refused to accept his death certificate from the coroner.
She tracked down witnesses, one of whom suggested Kevin uttered the word "Mum" at about 16:00.
Her calls for fresh inquests were initially rejected by attorney generals and the European Court of Human Rights.
But following the publication of The Hillsborough Independent Panel's report in 2013, a further appeal by the families of the victims to quash the verdicts was upheld.
A jury at the new inquests in 2016 found the fans had been unlawfully killed after hearing two years of evidence.
Mr Curtis said: "It has been an honour to do this. Anne is a hero really.
"What she went through, she taught herself law and took on the establishment against all the odds.
"She is someone the city can be proud of. I just hope the public like it."
Mr Curtis said the initial reception had been favourable and he hoped football fans would enjoy it as they walked to Anfield to watch Liverpool take on Burnley on Saturday.
He added: "I didn't expect the weather to be wet and rainy. It's been like November, but it was lovely to paint this. She was a great lady."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk